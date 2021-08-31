Evers commits to reducing drug deaths on Overdose Awareness Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers proclaims August 31 is now Overdose Awareness Day in Wisconsin, continuing the governor's push to combat the ongoing opioid epidemic.

According to a news release from the Department of Health Services, 6,845 Wisconsinites died of drug overdoses from 2014 to 2020. The majority of those, 5,338, were opioid deaths.

“There isn’t a community in our state that hasn’t been impacted by the opioid epidemic, and Wisconsinites who are struggling with substance use disorders deserve our kindness, compassion, and respect as they work toward recovery,” Evers said in the release.

In its efforts to combat the ongoing opioid epidemic, along with other high rates of overdoses across the state, DHS has chronicled several "social determinants of health" that lead to marginalized populations bearing the brunt of the epidemic.

DHS Director of Opioid Initiatives Paul Krupski said that programs aimed at marginalized communities tend to improve statewide health as a whole. These programs are necessary to combat the social determinants of health that plague marginalized communities across the state.

"Vulnerability to addiction and the higher rates of overdose deaths experienced by communities of color can be the result of systemic marginalization, structural racism, generational trauma, and inequitable access to resources like safe housing, employment opportunities, and recovery or support programs," DHS said in the release.

Anyone suffering from addiction who needs help can contact the Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Helpline, available here free of charge, 24/7.