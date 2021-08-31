Flood Warning issued August 31 at 4:14AM CDT until September 3 at 7:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 31 at 4:14AM CDT until September 3 at 7:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Yellow River at Necedah.
* Until Friday morning.
* At 2:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 17.2 feet.
* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 2:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 17.3 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5 feet
this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday
afternoon.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.6
feet on 05/21/2017.