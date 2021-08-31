Flood Warning issued August 31 at 8:46PM CDT until September 3 at 9:24AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 31 at 8:46PM CDT until September 3 at 9:24AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Yellow River at Necedah.
* Until late Friday morning.
* At 7:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 17.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 7:00 PM CDT Tuesday was 17.9 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 10.8 feet Tuesday
evening.