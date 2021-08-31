Flood Warning issued August 31 at 9:30AM CDT until September 3 at 7:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Yellow River at Necedah.

* Until Friday morning.

* At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 17.6 feet.

* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 17.6 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.6 feet

this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday

afternoon.