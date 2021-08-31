Former Stoughton Alder charged with possessing child pornography

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- A former Stoughton Common Council member was charged Tuesday with five felony counts of possession of child pornography.

Paul Lawrence served on the Stoughton Common Council for nearly 20 years, according to his LinkedIn account. He is also a real estate agent.

According to a criminal complaint, a warrant executed Friday by the Department of Criminal Investigation at Lawrence's home turned up a laptop depicting teens having sex. Lawrence told investigators he had been looking at child pornography online and downloading it for the last year or year and a half.

Under state law, each count of child pornography possession carries a minimum sentence of three years in prison.