Generac sends response team to help with recovery from Hurricane Ida

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- A team from Generac is headed to the Gulf Coast to help with the Hurricane Ida recovery effort.

On Tuesday morning, the crew of ten loaded a trailer and four vans with parts and equipment. The crew will spend time in Mississippi and Louisiana helping people fix their generators.

"Seeing is believing. It hits you right in the face and you start to understand just what these people are going through, and the majority of us going down -- we're all people with families -- so we understand when things get devastated and people need help, we want to make sure that we help them and want to make sure they get what they need," Generac field service technician Patrick Reimer told WISN-TV.

The team will be deployed for the next two weeks. Generac says it could send more crew members, if more help is needed.