Jam & Lewis are back for the first time with ‘Volume One’

NEW YORK (AP) — After nearly four decades in the music business helping craft hits for icons like Michael and Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige and more, songwriting and producing duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis recently released their debut album, “Jam & Lewis, Volume One.” The 10-song project features a who’s who collection of R&B singers, including Carey, Blige and Boyz II Men, along with new partnerships with Toni Braxton, Babyface and The Roots. The project comes 35 years after their work on Janet Jackson’s “Control” jumpstarted their careers, and the duo say they still have musical goals they want to achieve, like working solo with H.E.R. and performing the songs live with instruments.