Jerry Kelly headlines 2021 Madison Sports Hall of Fame class

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Sports Hall of Fame welcomed five new members during the 58th enshrinement held at the Monona Terrace Convention Center.

Kelly, an eight-time PGA Champions Tour winner, smiled from ear to ear when he first picked up his plaque that would go on the wall with the rest of the inductees.

"I get the chills just thinking about it," said Kelly. "The people have done so much for me in this town [and] in this state that I don't know how to repay them but I think about the people that came before me. It just means a lot to be a part of this club."

Additionally, Mike Lucas, Sue Mussey-Kempf, Molly McClimon-Watcke, and Joel Maturi were also enshrined.

Lucas, a Beloit native, has covered Wisconsin sports for nearly 50 years and has served as the Badger football and men's basketball color commentator since 1994.

Maturi spent 19 years as Edgewood High School's athletic director and stayed in town to eventually serve as the assistant athletic director at the University of Wisconsin. After stops at Denver University and Miami University, he made his way to the University of Minnesota where he holds an administrative role.

Mussey-Kempf broke barrier after barrier on the ice. She was a four-year high school hockey starter at Lafollette High School and was the first girl in the state to play on a boys' high school team. She went on to play hockey and softball at Providence College in Rhode Island.

McClimon-Watcke earned All-American honors in track and cross country at the University of Michigan. Prior to, she was also a four-time cross country state champion at Edgewood High School.

The enshrinement ceremony returned after a one-year hiatus. For more information, visit the Madison Sports Hall of Fame Club's website.