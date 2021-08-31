Jet skier suffers ‘serious head injuries’ after boat collision

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison EMS transported a jet skier to UW Hospital Monday afternoon after they fell off their craft and a boat struck them while in the water.

For more of our local news coverage, click here

According to a news release from the Madison Fire Department, the crash took place in Lake Mendota near Governor's Island, just after 2:30 p.m. August 30. The jet ski driver was taken to the Warner Park boat launch by a different private boat after the collision, where Madison first responders were waiting.

Although paramedics classified the injuries as serious, the jet skier was still alert and talking during initial treatment. They were taken to UW Hospital for further care, there has not been any further update on their condition.