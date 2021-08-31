Madison sex offender charged with felony stalking

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison sex offender was charged with felony stalking Tuesday after police said home surveillance video showed him peering into windows in the Tenney-Lapham neighborhood.

Brian Lins, 50, was arrested after that video was shown on 27 News last week and appeared on social media platforms and authorities identified the man in the video as Lins.

Lins was also charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and bail jumping. Lins faces other charges from a case last month when authorities said he peered into the windows of women on West Gilman Street.

A criminal complaint says Lins allegedly looked into the window of a home in the 600 block of East Mifflin Street on both Aug. 16 and Aug. 21. The Ring camera video captured an image of a man near the home on the later date.

The victim of the alleged peeping, Bridget Hogan, tells 27 News and authorities the experiences of being surreptitiously watched caused her much anxiety.

"If I came to grab something from my car, I would be just looking in all directions, thinking someone's staring at me," Hogan tells 27 News.

Dane County Court Commissioner Brian Asmus said Lins' history includes "multiple, prior violent crimes."

"Things seem to be escalating," Asmus said.

The complaint says a victim of Lins' privacy violations from 2015 contacted police after seeing the surveillance video and identified Lins as the video's subject.

Court records state Lins "...has been arrested numerous times in the city of Madison for similar behaviors."

Assistant State Public Defender Schuyler Boggio said Lins was a combat veteran of the U.S. Army who recently worked at Madison's V.A. Hospital. Boggio says Lins has no history of missing court dates.

Asmus set Lins' bail at $500.

Lins lives just blocks from where the peeping incidents took place earlier this month. His bail conditions include a ban on being in the 600 block of East Mifflin Street.