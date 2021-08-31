Man arrested after breaking into UW-Madison sorority

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man was arrested Tuesday after breaking into a UW-Madison sorority house.

Officers received a report about an unwanted person inside of the house in the 100 block of Langdon Street around 9:45 a.m.

The Madison Police Department says that when officers arrived, they found David Beloungy inside the house, along with stolen belongings. The 27-year-old Beloungy was also in possession of tools that officers say indicated he intended to commit a burglary.

Beloungy was arrested on charges of burglary, theft, and possession of burglarious tools and a parole violation.