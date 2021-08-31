Man attacked by alligator in Hurricane Ida’s floodwaters

SLIDELL, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff says a man was attacked by a large alligator while walking through floodwaters from Hurricane Ida and is now missing. Authorities say the 71-year-old man’s wife told sheriff’s deputies that she heard a commotion around noon on Monday, then walked outside to see the gator attacking her husband in the New Orleans suburb of Slidell. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says that after the attack stopped, she pulled her husband out of the floodwaters, and then rode in a canoe to higher ground to seek help for him. But when she returned, her husband was no longer lying on the steps of their home. Sheriff’s officials have been unable to find the man, who remains missing.