MMSD mother pulls child from school after sudden change in start times due to bus driver shortage

MADISON (WKOW) -- After the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) made the announcement that it'd be changing start times for kids due to the ongoing bus driver shortage, some families were left scrambling to adjust their work schedules to accommodate. The announcement came just eight days before the start of the school year.

Kristin Schwingle and her five-year-old son live less than a mile away from the local public elementary school, but due to the time changes, she had to make adjustments.

"I feel like with the news and everything on the bus driver shortage, they could've let us know [more than] eight days prior," Schwingle said. "Panic set in."

Schwingle works a 9-to-5 job, making her unable to wait around to take her son to school. When the announcement was made that her son's school was moving its start time back to 9:10 a.m., she was left in a difficult situation.

"I thought, 'What are we going to do? How are we going to find child care? How are we going to adjust our job schedules? Can we adjust our job schedules.' It just created a nightmare," Schwingle said.

Kristin Schwingle and her son live less than a mile away from school, but she's moved him to a private school after start times changed. (Photo: Ward Jolles, WKOW)

MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds said the decision was made so late because enrollment for the district continues up until the start of the school year, and they wanted to get an accurate picture of the situation before making a decision. He says while the school district has seen driver shortages before, they've never seen one this severe.

"In the past we have always been able to figure out a way to continue servicing our families without any significant disruptions," LeMonds said. "This year's a bit different."

The district normally has more than 60 bus drivers for their schools. This year, that number sits around 45.

LeMonds said he thinks it's because of the demographic for most school bus drivers. He says older drivers are staying away because they're at high risk for COVID-19, and students under age 12 can't get vaccinated.

"We finally got to a point where we had to adjust our planning, and we came to an understanding that we were going to be roughly 15-18 drivers short," LeMonds said. "And the only next step was to adjust our start and end times."

LeMonds said the district had to consolidate many bus routes, make drivers double up on their morning duties and push back start times to accommodate. But for Schwingle, it wasn't enough time to adjust.

She's sending her child to a private school near her workplace to make up for lost time. While she admits it's expensive, it's not as much money as she'd be losing if she had to take off time from work to take her child to school at 9:10 every morning.

"If we would have known sooner we would have had time to find a solution," Schwingle said.