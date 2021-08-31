New Silver Alert issued for missing Cottage Grove woman

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- Only two days after she was reported missing and found safe, Janet Lynn Pulvermacher of Cottage Grove is the subject of a Silver Alert after she walked away from her home Sunday evening.

According to the Silver Alert from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Pulvermacher was last seen at her home August 30. She left on foot in a dark-colored bathrobe at approximately 5:30 p.m. and has not been seen since.

Pulvermacher stands at 5'6" and weighs 155 pounds, with blue eyes and long gray hair. She was the subject of a previous Silver Alert on August 29 when she walked away from Edelweiss golf course in New Glarus.

Anyone with information on Pulvermacher's whereabouts or welfare is asked to contact the Cottage Grove Police Department at 608-839-4652.