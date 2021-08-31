New vendors at Summerfest

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Summerfest starts Thursday and if you go, you'll see new vendors at the music festival.

One of those vendors is Lilo Allen. She owns Papyrus & Charms, a store in Milwaukee that makes handmade jewelry. This is the first time Allen has had the chance to be a vendor at Summerfest.

"It's literally been at the top of my professional goals since I started my business. I would always go to Summerfest. I loved what the vendors were doing, and it's my favorite part of my business. I get to explain to people the vision behind what I do and the meanings behind it, which is awesome!" Allen told WISN-TV.

Allen is one of 11 minority-owned vendors given a grant by BMO Harris to help alleviate costs to set up at the festival.