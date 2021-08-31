Officials urge driver and pedestrian safety as children go back to school

MADISON (WKOW) -- Kids throughout the state are returning to class, and safety officials say it can be dangerous as those kids make their way from home to school.

"We encourage students and families to walk and bike to school, but to keep safety in mind when interacting with vehicular traffic,” said Shawn Koval, the schools coordinator with UW Health's Healthy Kids Collaborative. “Especially when crossing the street or riding a bike on a street without a sidewalk.”

The number of traffic fatalities this year in Dane County already has exceeded the total for all of 2020, according to officials from the Dane County Traffic Safety Commission. This includes a high number of pedestrians hit by motor vehicles.

Koval says drivers should always be aware and slow down, especially in school zones and pay close attention in high pedestrian-volume areas.

“Children on foot or riding a bike can be difficult to see because they are simply smaller than adults,” he said.

For parents and children, there are some things they can do to stay safe on the way to school, according to Koval: