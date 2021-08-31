Packers make final preseason roster cuts

Packers make final preseason roster cutsNew
GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Packers announced their final round of preseason roster cuts on Tuesday as they were forced to get below the 53-player roster limit.
The team is starting the season with just two quarterbacks after releasing Kurt Benkert. Rookie lineman Cole Van Lanen, punter JK Scott and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown were among some of the other notable names on the cut list.
- DL Abdullah Anderson
- WR Reggie Begelton
- QB Kurt Benkert
- G Ben Braden
- G/T Jacob Capra
- G/T Coy Cronk
- CB Stephen Denmark
- CB Kabion Ento
- CB Rojesterman Farris
- S Innis Gaines
- LB Tipa Galeai
- LB De’Jon Harris
- WR Damon Hazelton
- TE Bronson Kaufusi
- DL Carlo Kemp
- K JJ Molson
- DL Willington Previlon
- LB Delontae Scott
- P JK Scott
- WR Equanimeous St. Brown
- RB Patrick Taylor
- S Christian Uphoff
- T/G Cole Van Lanen
- LB Ray Wilborn
- RB Dexter Williams
- WR Juwann Winfree