Packers trade for Rams punter

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- As the NFL deadline for establishing a 53-man roster comes to pass, the Packers moved to shake up their special teams Tuesday.

According to a tweet from The Athletic reporter Jordan Rodrigue, the Packers will trade a sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams for punter Corey Bojorquez and a seventh-round pick.

Bojorquez was one of the breakout stories of the preseason, booming a 70-yard punt against the Denver Broncos in the Rams' last game. His performance was strong enough that some local media speculated Bojorquez could unseat longtime stalwart Johnny Hekker.

With the arrival of Bojorquez, the future is uncertain for current Packers punter JK Scott. In three seasons with Green Bay, Scott has averaged 44.6 yards per punt.