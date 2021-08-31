Pleasant stretch of late summer weather

MADISON (WKOW) - The week continues the trend of pleasant, summer weather majority of the days.

North east winds are in place Tuesday, with speeds picking up a bit throughout the afternoon. A bit of a breeze is possible. Speeds likely ranging from 5-12 mph.

High pressure to the north will likely strengthen and shift closer in the coming days, dominating the weather pattern.

Tuesday is similar to Monday, with minor differences of temperatures being a bit cooler and skies a bit cloudier.

Dry weather continues until Friday, with a few showers and storms possible. Storm chances continue into parts of Saturday with dry weather returning for the rest of Labor Day weekend.

The sunshine will likely return Tuesday and Wednesday, sunny to mostly sunny skies expected.

Highs will continue to be very similar to Tuesday values. Numbers ranging in upper 70s.