Police investigate murder-suicide at assisted living center

HONOLULU (AP) — An elderly man and woman with gunshot wounds have died at a Honolulu assisted living center in what police are calling a murder-suicide. A Honolulu Emergency Services spokeswoman says an elderly man and woman with gunshot wounds were pronounced dead Tuesday at the Plaza at Waikiki. A police spokesperson said in an email that the Criminal Investigation Division was responding to the scene. Television footage showed a police presence at the Plaza at Waikiki, with yellow crime tape blocking the driveway. A woman who answered the phone at the Plaza at Waikiki referred a reporter to police.