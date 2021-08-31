Quiet, mild and dry to end August

MADISON (WKOW) - Comfortable weather conditions stick around for most of the rest of the work week.



SET UP

A weather system is missing us to the south today with our region impacted by high pressure set up over the Great Lakes.

TODAY

A few clouds will move our way as that area of low pressure moves through the Midwest. Expect partly sunny skies and seasonal conditions with a high around 80°.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and cooler with lows in the mid 50s and areas of fog possible late.



WEDNESDAY

Full sunshine returns with highs in the upper 70s.



THURSDAY

Mostly sunny in the upper 70s again.



FRIDAY

Partly sunny with a few showers and storms and highs in the mid to upper 70s.



A few showers are possible at night.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny with isolated showers or storms possible and highs in the upper 70s.



SUNDAY

Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.



LABOR DAY

Mostly sunny and a touch cooler in the mid 70s.



