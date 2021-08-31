Sauk Prairie School District welcomes students back with a fresh look

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Sauk Prairie School District starts class on Wednesday and students will start to notice some improvements.

Last year, the district passed a more than $64 million referendum to make major renovations to the high school and some of its athletic fields.

While construction isn't done quite yet, Superintendent Jeff Wright said it's important for everyone to be back together again this year.

"That's one of our big areas of focus this year, is to work on the relationship skills that maybe are lacking after a year and a half where students were taught to fear some people in the community or to stay further away from each other. How do we build skills regarding empathy, strengthen those relationship skills as they continue on in their lives, both in the classroom and outside," he said in an interview on Wake Up Wisconsin.

Wright said students will be required to wear masks to start the year based on COVID-19 transmission in the community.

That decision will be reevaluated as things change throughout the pandemic.