Silver Alert issued for missing woman last seen near Henry Vilas Zoo

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman, last seen near the Henry Vilas Zoo Monday evening.

Authorities said Yu Zhu Xu, 72, went missing at about 6 p.m. near the corner of Drake Street and Randall Street in Madison. She was with her family and decided to walk home by herself. She never arrived.

According to a news release, Yu Zhu Xu is known to become confused but has never gone missing before.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Yu Zhu Xu, you are asked to contact the Madison Police Department at (608) 255-2345.