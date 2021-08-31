Texas GOP voting changes on cusp of going to governor

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A rewrite of election laws in Texas is on the cusp of heading to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk. The Texas House on Tuesday approved a sweeping measure that would put new limits on how and when Texans can vote and make it a crime for election judges to obstruct partisan poll watchers. Republicans call the changes safeguards and accuse Democrats who have spent the summer protesting and stalling the bill of exaggerating the impact. Democrats say the new rules would have a disproportionate impact on voters of color. The Texas Senate must now approve the bill one last time before it heads to Abbott, who has said he will sign it.