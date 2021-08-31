UW Health launches collaborative clinic for sickle cell disease patients

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health announced a new care clinic for people with sickle cell disease.

The illness causes red blood cells to be shaped abnormally, and that impacts blood flow.

Sickle cell disease can be painful and cause further issues with bones, joints and organs.

The clinic is still in its early stages, but the goal is for physicians and other medical professionals to be able to coordinate care for sickle cell disease patients from diagnosis to end of life.

"If you provide good comprehensive outpatient care, and there's good coordination of care, you can totally improve a lot of the aspects of these patients health care, and also reduce some of the the burden... [from] not having good coordination of care," said Dr. Moniba Nazeef, the head of UW Health's new sickle cell disease clinic.

Dr. Nazeef also explained sickle cell disease disproportionately affects Black people and usually requires comprehensive care from a variety of specialists.