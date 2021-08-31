Western Balkan nations postpone school openings due to virus

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo has postponed the beginning of the school year for students up through high school by two weeks following a surge of infections due to the delta variant. New precautions have also been taken in other Western Balkan countries like Albania and Serbia. All Western Balkan countries have noted a significant hike in new infections due to the delta variant. Kosovo is also imposing a new nightly curfew and more restrictions on restaurants and bars. Albania is postponing the school year until Sept. 27. Serbia will open most schools as normal on Wednesday, except in its southern area, which has been hardest hit by new virus cases.