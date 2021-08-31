Wisconsin deputies rescue fawn from pool

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A fawn is back in the Wisconsin woods after two deputies rescued it from a homeowner’s swimming pool. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said a town of Springfield homeowner reported a buck fawn had fallen into his pool around 1 p.m. on Monday and was barely able to keep its head above water. Two deputies responded. They first tried to build a ramp out of a plastic lounge chair but the deer moved away to the deep end of the pool. The deputies then used a pool skimmer to guide the fawn back to the steps in the shallow end. They finally confined the deer in a corner in the shallow end and a deputy tried to lift it out of the water. The deer jumped out of the pool, nearly kicking one of the deputies, and ran away unharmed.