Woman killed in Town of Dane crash

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A woman is dead after a crash in the town of Dane Monday, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the single-vehicle crash happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Lodi-Springfield Road, just south of Kurt Road.

The Toyota Sienna was going northbound when the driver missed a curve and struck a pole, deputies said. The vehicle rolled and the female driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the car.

The crash remains under investigation.