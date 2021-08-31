Woolly mammoth sculpture moved in Sturgeon Bay

STURGEON BAY (WKOW) -- Police in Sturgeon Bay were on the move Tuesday, escorting a special delivery.

Woolly the Mammoth arrived at Bay View Park in Sturgeon Bay. Woolly is a concrete and steel sculpture that is about 14 feet long, just under 8 feet tall and weighs about 1,800 pounds.

The mammoth represents the Ice Age National Scenic Trail.

“We just really felt that the Ice Age Trail is just an amazing part of what Wisconsin has to offer. No one's going to come and walk the Ice Age Trail without coming and getting their picture taken with Woolly. So, we knew that will bring people into town so that they could see what a really great community that Sturgeon Bay is,” said community collaborator Beth Renstrom.