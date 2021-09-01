Back-to-School: Stocking up on PPE

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- As students head back to the classroom many schools are requiring masks, so stores are stocking up.

Even places like Staples have a selection of children's masks for us $2.

At Walgreens, you can buy a large pack of disposable masks for $14.99.

Another trend store managers are seeing this year...

"A lot of places are making sure that you personalize all of your school supplies items, making sure that we're not sharing them with other students," said Jennifer Barritt, a Walgreens store manager.

Many schools said they will help your child find a mask or other PPE if they need it. All you have to do is ask.