Back to school stress is nothing new, but COVID-19 can add an extra layer of anxiety

VERONA (WKOW) -- Back to school butterflies and stress affect students and parents every year, but this year many students are heading back to the classroom for the first time in two years, and that can come with an extra layer of anxiety for families.

Since every school district in southwestern Wisconsin has its own COVID-19 policies and structures, experts say families will need to take control of their own situation in order to find some peace of mind and feel empowered —despite the potential for constant changes and anxiety.

"You just have to balance risk and make sure that your child and your family is as best prepared as they can be for the scenarios they're encountering," said Kristen Denzer, the founder of Tierra Encantada, a Spanish immersion early education program based in Minnesota.

Research does show the value of children interacting in person with their peers and teachers, although some students may feel the negative effects of a heavier workload of homework and tests since there aren't as many of those in online classes.

Dr. Marcia Slattery, a pediatric psychiatrist, says the social demands of gathering closely with hundreds of other children can also be a tough adjustment, along with the anxiety over getting sick or making others sick.

So for kids returning to the classroom, or maybe heading to a playdate or study session, Denzer suggests parents make sure they have their masks with them and know how to wear them properly. Also, when it comes to those out-of-school events, parents should be cognizant of who they decide to spend time with.

Putting the COVID-19 pandemic into context for children can help too, Denzer said. Kids don't have the same context that adults do because they're likely not watching the news or reading the same articles about the pandemic, so share what you can with them, and be straightforward and honest about why they have to follow these COVID-19 protocols and what they should expect at school.

Denzer and Slattery both recommend sticking to a routine, and that is helpful whether the world is in a pandemic or not. While things may change at school, a strong home routine for things like bedtime and getting homework done can go a long way.

Also, Denzer suggests putting a consistent "goodbye" routine in place as well. Younger children especially get pretty nervous and sad to be separated from parents, and while it's a natural reaction for parents to want to stay longer with them or pick them up early from school, that could trigger separation anxiety when they have to eventually stop doing that as the year progresses.

"That only prolongs the period it takes them to acclimate to the new routine," she said. "It's better to remain positive, say 'I know you're sad, I see you're sad, but you know what this is going to be great. I know you're going to have a great time, I love you, I'm going to see you later.' Just trying to keep that short and consistent is really key."

Denzer also suggests parents have a positive attitude. If children see their parents are nervous or concerned, they may also start feeling anxious.