Badger fans will notice some changes in gameday experience

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badger football season kicks off Saturday, September 4 when Wisconsin hosts Penn State.

People attending the game at Camp Randall Stadium will notice some changes since the last time fans could attend in-person in 2019.

Tickets are all digital. If you have a printed ticket, you should download it on onto your device. You will scan your ticket from your phone at the gate.

Concessions are cashless, so you will need a credit card. You can also use Apple or Google Pay.

"It's going to be a change, and there will be a learning curve for our fans. So we're really encouraging them to get here early," said Jason King, Wisconsin's senior associate athletic director. "I tell people all the time, if you want to have the best experience, for example, at an 11 o'clock game, I'd get to the stadium around 10:15 and get in the gates."

Fans are required to wear masks in indoor spaces, and masks are recommended outdoors.

"Places like elevators, bathrooms, the press box, some of our premium areas, those locations, you will be required to have a mask," King said.

Camp Randall will be at full capacity.