Beautiful, mild weather for a bit!

MADISON (WKOW) - A beautiful, mild day continues across southern Wisconsin!

Sunny to mostly sunny skies continue Wednesday, remaining dry with temperatures in the 70s majority of the day.

High pressure remains above, brining quiet weather!

Winds continue out of the north/northeast, becoming a bit breezy at times. Speeds ranging from 5-15 mph, location dependent. Gusty winds off to the east, for those near the lakeshore!

High temperatures remain near 'normal' for beginning of September Thursday, values in upper 70s. A decent dip in the high is possible Friday, with numbers close to the low-70s. Feeling some of the coolest air felt in months!

Dry weather persists until Friday. A few showers and or storms are possible Friday, possibly first half of the day. Another round of showers and or storms is possible Saturday, a bit more isolated, mainly dry though.

Labor Day weekend temperatures will stay in the 70-trend! Partly sunny skies on Sunday.

For actual Labor Day, as of right now, a few showers or storms are possible with temps maxing out in mid-70s.