Biden to survey Ida’s storm damage in Louisiana on Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden will visit Louisiana later this week to survey storm damage from Hurricane Ida. It was the fifth most powerful storm to strike the U.S. when it hit Louisiana on Sunday with maximum winds of 150 mph (240 kph), likely causing tens of billions of dollars in flood, wind and other damage, including to the electrical grid. Friday’s visit will cap a difficult stretch for the president, following the chaotic exit of the U.S. military from Afghanistan and the deaths of 13 U.S. service members helping evacuate of Americans and U.S. allies.