BP station in New Berlin sells $3 million Mega Millions ticket

NEW BERLIN (WKOW) -- A gas station in New Berlin sold a $3 million lottery ticket Tuesday, which is the fourth lottery ticket worth $1 million or more sold in Wisconsin this August.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Lottery, the Quick Pick BP at 14001 West National Avenue sold the ticket, marking the largest Wisconsin lottery prize of 2021. The winning numbers were 8, 14, 31, 58 and 68.

The other three high-value winning tickets were sold in Mineral Point, Kiel and Kenosha.

"It's been fun to see August filled with so many winning moments for Wisconsin Lottery players," said Director of Wisconsin Lottery, Cindy Polzin. "We encourage everyone who played Mega Millions last night to check their tickets carefully."