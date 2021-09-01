California seeks gender neutral displays in large stores

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could soon force large department stores to display some child products in gender neutral terms. The California Senate on Monday passed a bill that would require stores with at least 500 employees to maintain gender neutral sections in their stores. The bill would not ban traditional boys and girls sections. And it would only apply to toys and childcare products, not clothes. The bill has passed both the Assembly and the Senate but requires one more procedural vote in the Assembly before it can go to the governor’s desk. Similar versions of this bill failed to pass in 2019 and 2020.