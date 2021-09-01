Chandler Halderson pleads not guilty to all charges in parents’ deaths

MADISON (WKOW) —The Dane County man charged in the deaths of both of his parents pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Chandler Halderson appeared in court for another arraignment following the filing of an amended criminal complaint on August 25 that charges him for the death of his mother. Chandler was charged in his father's death and pled not guilty to those charges back in July.

During the hearing, Chandler entered the not guilty plea. The judge said he wants to use the month of January for the trial, but online court records don't yet reflect this statement.

Halderson faces two counts each of the following charges: first degree intentional homicide, false information on kidnapped/missing persons, mutilating a corpse and hiding a corpse.