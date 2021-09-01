DHS urges Wisconsinites to wear masks ahead of Labor Day festivities

MADISON (WKOW) -- With the statewide case rate at its highest level in six months, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services wants to see everyone mask up to protect themselves and others.

Check out all of our coverage related to the coronavirus here.

In a news release posted on the DHS website, chief medical officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard said the best way to defend against the virus is to get vaccinated. With barely more than half of Wisconsin's population fully vaccinated, masks are also necessary.

“It is critical that we take action now to prevent further spread of the virus. Let’s use all of our effective prevention tools: Get vaccinated, wear masks when gathering indoors, and stay home if you’re feeling sick, especially if planning get-togethers with others over the holiday weekend,” Westergaard said in the release.

For upcoming Labor Day celebrations, the DHS recommends keeping all gatherings outdoors to diffuse transmission risks. If you are indoors with others, keep your mask on to stay safe. Stay home from any parties if you feel sick, and if you become sick after any gathering, self-isolate.