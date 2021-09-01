EXPLAINER: How wetlands can help buffer Louisiana storms

Before reaching the seawalls, levees and other flood controls that shield New Orleans, Hurricane Ida’s storm surge also encountered natural barriers that can help blunt the impact of storms. Natural defenses like wetlands have their limits — especially with major events like Ida. But experts say they still play an important part in protecting communities and the environment when storms strike. It will take time to assess what role they played with Ida. But since the devastation of Katrina, a key part of Louisiana’s efforts to bulk up its storm defenses has been restoring its wetlands and barrier islands.