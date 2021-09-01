Feeling more like fall as summer months end

MADISON (WKOW) - It's feeling more fall-like, which is appropriate as we begin September.



SUMMER MONTHS RECAP

It was the 15th hottest summer on record with an average temperature of 72.4°, which is 2.5° above normal. We had 12 days at or above 90°. We only had nine days last year, which is closer to normal.

Rain totals were below average by nearly 4.5", which means our moderate drought continues.

SET UP

Our weather system that passed south of the region bringing clouds yesterday is now far to the east meaning high pressure continues to dominate our forecast with clear skies ahead.

TODAY

Grab the shades for all the sunshine today. We'll be pleasantly mild with a high of 76°.

TONIGHT

Clear and cooler with a low of 51°, making it the coolest night in more than two weeks! A few areas of fog are possible late at night.



THURSDAY

Mostly sunny and seasonal with a high of 78°.



FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy with a few showers and cooler with a high only around 70°.



A few showers are possible at night as well.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny with isolated showers and t-showers possible with a high of 74°.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny with a high of 77°.



LABOR DAY

Partly sunny with a few showers and t-showers possible with a high of 74°.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny with a high of 73°.