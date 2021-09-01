Firefighters say cat may have caused residential gas leak

MADISON (WKOW) -- The old adage says "curiosity killed the cat," but this Madison cat made it out just fine after inadvertently causing a natural gas leak.

For more of our local news coverage, click here

According to an incident report from the Madison Fire Department, a cat may have climbed on top of a gas stove in a home on the 10 block of North Sixth Street in Madison on Sunday afternoon. Authorities believe the cat bumped one of the burner knobs, starting the gas flow without igniting the burner.

The homeowners were not present at the time, and when they eventually arrived they found the burner switched on and immediately opened some windows to ventilate the kitchen. They took their dog and two cats outside to wait for firefighters to arrive.

MFD crews confirmed an elevated natural gas level in the vicinity of the stove, finding no evidence of a gas leak elsewhere in the home. The gas gradually dissipated, and it was soon safe for the owners and pets to return inside.

Nobody was injured or sickened as a result of the leak.