Flood Warning issued September 1 at 4:29AM CDT until September 3 at 9:24AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Yellow River at Necedah.

* Until late Friday morning.

* At 3:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 17.1 feet.

* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 3:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 17.9 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage

tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 10.8 feet Tuesday

evening.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.6

feet on 05/21/2017.