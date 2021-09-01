Flood Warning issued September 1 at 4:29AM CDT until September 3 at 9:24AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued September 1 at 4:29AM CDT until September 3 at 9:24AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Yellow River at Necedah.
* Until late Friday morning.
* At 3:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 17.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 3:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 17.9 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 10.8 feet Tuesday
evening.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.6
feet on 05/21/2017.