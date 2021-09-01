Flood Warning issued September 1 at 8:25PM CDT until September 3 at 8:30AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued September 1 at 8:25PM CDT until September 3 at 8:30AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Yellow River at Necedah.
* Until Friday morning.
* At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 16.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 17.4 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage early
tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 10.7 feet Wednesday
evening.