Flood Warning issued September 1 at 8:25PM CDT until September 3 at 8:30AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Yellow River at Necedah.

* Until Friday morning.

* At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 16.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 17.4 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage early

tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 10.7 feet Wednesday

evening.