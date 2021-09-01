Former VP of Mercyhealth pleads guilty to kickback scheme involving more than $3 million

MADISON, Wis. (WREX) — The former Vice President of Mercyhealth in Janesville has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax charges in relation to a kickback scheme involving more than $3 million.

Barbara Bortner, 57, of Milton, Wisconsin, and Ryan Weckerly, 46, of Sycamore, Illinois, both plead guilty to wire fraud and tax charges. Bortner was also charged with tax evasion while Weckerly was charged with aiding and abetting in the preparation of a false income tax return.

The wire fraud and tax charges stem from Bortner and Weckerly’s involvement in a kickback scheme while Bortner was the Vice President of Marketing at Mercyhealth based in Janesville. Weckerly was the owner of Morningstar Media Group, a marketing agency based in Sycamore, Illinois.

Beginning in February of 2015, Bortner and Weckerly devised a plan whereby he would submit inflated invoices to Bortner for his marketing work for Mercyhealth.

Bortner and Weckerly agreed that he would provide monetary kickbacks to Bortner for the funds he received from the inflated invoices. In return, Bortner agreed she would continue to use Morningstar Media Group as the primary marketing agency for Mercyhealth. The kickback scheme continued until June of 2020 and involved over $3,000,000.

The tax charge against Bortner involves her failure to report the proceeds of the kickback scheme as gross income on her federal tax return for calendar year 2018.

Weckerly’s aiding and abetting charge stems from Weckerly providing Bortner with a false Form 1099 for calendar year 2019 that underreported her compensation from Weckerly by excluding the amount of money received in the kickback scheme.

Their plea hearings have not been scheduled.