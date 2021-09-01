Getting your kids involved in packing school lunches at an early age

MADISON (WKOW) -- As kids go back to school, finding lunch ideas that will keep them energized and engaged may be tricky.

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson, a pediatrician and the chief medical officer of SpoonfulONE, stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin Wednesday to talk about involving kids in meal planning.

"Doesn't matter if your child's a kindergartner, or a 10th grader, the more you involve them in making their lunch, the better it's all going to go. So start with meal planning together," she said.

Dr. Swanson also recommended putting a treat in your child's lunch box so they have something to look forward to.

"Make sure that in every lunch you ever pack, you always have a peace offering. That means introducing fruits and vegetables, getting whole foods, putting it in the fridge the night before so you're ready to go. But make sure there's always at least one thing in there, you know, your kid loves," she suggested.

She said some good options might be gummy bears or a chocolate kiss.

Dr. Swanson also talked about food allergies and how you should handle that whether your child has an allergy or someone in their class does. You can hear more about that in the video attached.