Hearing in Floyd death to debate broadcast of ex-cops’ trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys for two former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death are asking a judge to bar their upcoming trial from being livestreamed, saying some witnesses won’t testify if proceedings are broadcast. The request from attorneys for Thomas Lane and J. Kueng is being opposed by prosecutors and by news media outlets including The Associated Press. It’s among a few issues expected to be argued at a Thursday hearing. Lane, Kueng and Tou Thao are scheduled to face trial next March on charges of aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s May 2020 death. Their co-defendant, Derek Chauvin, is already sentenced to 22 1/2 years for murder.