In Ida’s aftermath, no quick relief in sight for Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana residents still reeling from flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Ida are scrambling for food, gas, water and relief from the oppressive heat. Meanwhile, thousands of line workers are toiling to restore electricity and officials have vowed to set up more sites where people can get free meals and cool off. Ida knocked out power to more than a million people, including all of New Orleans. Mayor LaToya Cantrell says she expects the city’s main power company to be able to provide some electricity by Wednesday evening, though she stressed that doesn’t mean a quick citywide restoration.