‘It’s getting a little bit similar to last fall’: Health systems plan as COVID-19 hospitalizations climb

MADISON (WKOW) -- Marilyn McCluskey works in the medical ICU at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital. The unit cares for 12 patients, and a few weeks ago, not many of them had COVID-19.

"We have one or two COVID patients," she said. "Then in the course of just overnight, all of a sudden, that unit flipped to being almost 50% or more COVID, and I just kind of remember just the mood in the room of everyone just remembering last fall."

Wisconsin hospitals saw the peak of patients with COVID-19 in late 2020. While numbers aren't quite at that level right now, McCluskey said the current surge means her daily work is more time consuming.

She said ICU patients without COVID-19 usually aren't in the unit long.

"The COVID-19 patients are here for weeks and weeks, sometimes a month or more," she said. "They might be on multiple life-saving medications, and if any one of these medications were to run out before the nurse can notice or can get in there to change it, [the patient] could be in very serious trouble."

She said juggling multiple patients with strenuous care requirements can be hard, and it takes more resources. That's why hospitals have to shift staff and room uses when more COVID-19 patients are admitted.

"It does require a lot of manipulation and figuring out and changing of workflow," Dr. Nasia Safdar, UW Health's medical director of infection control, said. "In complex environments, like health systems, you don't want to be continuously doing that. … It takes a toll when people are redeployed and reassigned and work double shifts."

Though some hospitals are having to shuffle around staffing, Safdar said the current situation isn't as dire as what hospitals saw in late 2020.

"Last fall was much worse that where we are now."

Safdar said UW Health isn't currently considering postponing non-urgent surgeries like it did last November. However, she said she can't rule it out entirely.

"It's happening in other states that are seeing a pretty bad shape with their hospitalizations," she said. "We haven't arrived at that point, and perhaps we won't, but I think it's safe to say there's at least a possibility it might."

But despite the current uptick in patients with COVID-19, Dr. Pam Wetzel, UnityPoint Health - Meriter's chief medical officer, said she's staying optimistic about what the next few months will hold.

"We have plans and we're prepared if it does get worse," she said. "But I'm looking at it leveling off some."

The hospitals said they learned a lot of lessons during the peak of hospitalizations in 2020, and they have plans in place for how they will manage their resources if hospitalization numbers keep rising.