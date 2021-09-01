La Crosse man convicted of taking part in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (WXOW) – A La Crosse County man pleads guilty to a misdemeanor charge after taking part in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.

Federal Judge John D. Bates entered a guilty plea for Abram Markofski on a charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.

He was originally charged with four counts in early May regarding the January 6 events at the Capitol. He had traveled there with his friend Brandon Nelson from Dane County. Nelson is also facing charges in connection with the riot.

According to a statement of facts document supplied by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, an anonymous tip led the FBI to Nelson. He admitted to traveling to Washington on January 6 with Markofski.

He told agents when he was interviewed on January 18 that both men were in the Capitol that day.

The statement said that the men listened to then-President Trump’s speech then walked to the Capitol. When interviewed, Nelson said they were both inside the Capitol for approximately 40 minutes.

Court documents showed that surveillance cameras showed the pair entering the building early that afternoon. About 35 minutes later, Markofski texted another person, “We stormed the Capitol and shut it down. Currently inside still.” Cell phone data obtained by investigators determined that Markofski was inside the building for almost 90 minutes.

A condition of the plea agreement allows law enforcement investigating the January 6 riot to review Markofski’s social media accounts and interview him prior to his sentencing.

In another section of the court documents, it said that “the FBI did not uncover any evidence that Markofski engaged in violent or destructive behavior at the Capitol grounds or inside the Capitol or that he entered the House or Senate Chambers. Markofski submitted to voluntary interviews with the FBI both before and after his arrest, and was cooperative with law enforcement.”

As part of the plea agreement, Markofski agreed to pay the government $500 in restitution for damage done at the Capitol. Court documents said that the total cost of the damage done to the building that day was just under $1.5 million.

Sentencing is set for December 3 before Judge Bates.

markofski-doc-1



markofski-doc-2

