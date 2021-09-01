Man charged in shooting at Madison homeless shelter now ruled competent

MADISON (WKOW) -- The case against a man charged with attempted homicide for shooting another man at a Madison homeless shelter will move forward.

A judge ruled on Wednesday that Ronald Stephens, 23 is now competent.

Stephens was ruled incompetent in June and ordered to receive mental health treatment from the Department of Health Services. He previously claimed to "have an 8-year-old mind" at his initial court appearance in April.

Stephens is accused of shooting a man three times after the man taunted him about carrying a gun at the former Madison Fleet Services building, which was being used as a temporary men's homeless shelter.

A preliminary hearing for Stephens is scheduled for September 24.